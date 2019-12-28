When the clock was running with players going full speed, James Madison played one of its best games of the season Saturday afternoon against Hofstra. But it was those moments when the Convocation Center grew quiet and a Dukes player stood alone at the foul line when the game was lost for JMU.
Hofstra, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association regular season champion, opened conference play with an 82-76 victory. But in a contest JMU led for more than 34 minutes, the one glaring difference between the Pride and the Dukes was at the free throw stripe.
Hofstra shot 78 percent, good for 25 points. JMU shot 48 percent from the field, but missed 15 of 22 uncontested attempts.
“No discredit to them, but we are also a really good team and we were competing and beating them the whole game,” JMU junior Matt Lewis said. “The coaches did everything for us. They had the game plan down. We have to make shots. We have to make our free throws at the end, and get those stops. The coaches put us in position to win and we didn’t execute down the stretch.”
JMU (7-5, 0-1 CAA) entered league play as the CAA’s worst free throw shooting team at 64.5 percent. And on a day when the Dukes shot better than their opponent from the field and 3-point range with rebounds and turnover totals essentially even, it cost them in a major way.
Lewis finished with 22 points for JMU while Deshon Parker added 17 points and eight assists and Dwight Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds. But Hofstra (10-4, 1-0) relied on 25 points from Eli Pemberton to escape with a victory to start what appears to be a wide-open conference race.
“I’m not sure we’ve ever been worse in the first half, and credit JMU for that,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “And they missed some foul shots that kept them from extending that lead in the first half. But we’re really proud of this win. It’s tough to win on the road and a conference road win is like gold.”
Despite going against one of the few players in the conference who can compete with him on sheer muscle mass, Wilson seemed to like his matchup with Hofstra’s Isaac Kante from the start.
Wilson, JMU’s 6-8, 250-pound bruiser, put Kante on his hip and called for the ball in the post on the Dukes’ first two possessions, scoring each time to help his team open on an 8-0 run. By halftime, Wilson was well on his way to his fourth double-double in his past five games and JMU held a 36-30 lead over the reigning CAA regular season champs.
“They told me nobody on their team could guard me one-on-one,” Wilson said. “They decided to play me one-on-one up until the point they saw they were getting killed. They told me to go in and demand the ball and set the tone. That was pretty much the game plan from the start.”
The Pride was able to keep it close in the first half thanks almost exclusively to Pemberton. The All-CAA guard had all but two of Hofstra’s made field goals in the opening 20 minutes, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close out the half at JMU for the second-consecutive season.
“We might have been down 20 at halftime if not for Elijah Pemberton,” Mihalich said.
Instead the Pride stayed within striking distance and even after JMU extended the lead to 13 points early in the second period, it was clear the veteran Hofstra team had no intention of simply rolling over as Desure Buie and Jalen Ray warmed up. Ray, a Hampton product, finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Buie had 15 points and four assists.
When Pemberton found Kante for a layup with 11 minutes to go Hofstra had cut the lead to 57-55.
“We also have to be better defensively,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “Great first half defensively, but they came out and they had some answers. They drove us and started getting some looks and started getting comfortable.”
It was back and forth from there as the free throw line continued to haunt the Dukes. JMU missed eight straight foul shots late in the game as Hofstra took the lead for good with 3:29 remaining.
The Dukes face another stiff challenge Monday when Northeastern, the team that won the CAA Tournament last March, visits Harrisonburg. About an hour and a half after the final buzzer sounded Saturday, some of the JMU players were still on the Convocation Center floor shooting free throws.
Lewis, a career 79-percent foul shooter who finished 4-for-9 from the line in the game, listened as assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer reminded him to use his legs and made 12 of 15 at one point.
“It’s easy to point only to the free throws,” Rowe said. “I thought we played hard and I thought we played well enough to win. We have to take advantage of these opportunities.”
