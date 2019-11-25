James Madison has, as expected, relied heavily on a group of juniors as the Dukes have opened the season with four victories in six games. But as JMU prepares for a 7 p.m. tip today against Coppin State it has also seen members of its heralded freshman class contribute at different times and in various ways.
First-year trio Michael Christmas, Julien Wooden and Jayvis Harvey in particular quickly established themselves as key parts of the Dukes’ rotation while guards Zyon Dobbs and Quinn Richey have also contributed some solid minutes off the bench.
“I think we’ve got good freshmen,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We’re building the layers with really good kids and really talented kids that play hard and play for each other. They know how to play and are good players and appreciate the opportunity and are happy for each other.”
Perhaps the most impressive thing about the group of youngsters has been their collective ability to let the game come to them in the early stages of their careers. Christmas, Wooden and Harvey have each had at least one game in which they were called upon to score more than usual.
Saturday it was Harvey, who put together a couple of impressive drives to the basket and finished with nine points as JMU topped New Hampshire for its second consecutive win. A week before, Wooden was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after putting up 17 points and a pair of highlight-reel dunks at George Mason.
“It’s good for us and we stay together through bad times and good times,” Harvey said. “Those are my brothers and we’ve come in to try to play our roles and help this team do what it can do to win.”
Christmas arrived in Harrisonburg with the most notoriety and immediately found a spot in the starting lineup. He’s fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 7.5 points per game, but has been even more consistent as a rebounder, pulling down 7.7 boards a contest.
While their physical abilities were apparent from the start, the mental adjustment to the college game has been aided by the upperclassmen as junior standouts such as Darius Banks and Matt Lewis have welcomed the freshmen under their wings.
“We have good leadership,” Rowe said. “I don’t think DB is going to let them trip like that. It’s been great leadership from the beginning. Those guys all bonded. You’ve got some older guys pulling some younger guys along.”
Coppin State may offer yet another opportunity for the freshmen to continue their development, but the Eagles aren’t exactly a pushover either, despite a 2-5 record. The Eagles, coached by Maryland Terrapins legend Juan Dixon, play a notoriously tough non-conference schedule each year and have had the win-loss records in recent seasons to show for it.
But Coppin State has been competitive in losses this season and comes to the Convocation Center fresh off an overtime victory against Cornell. The Eagles have been impressive on the defensive end, holding opponents to 28 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Rowe would simply like to see his team build off the two recent victories.
“If we can get healthy and stay healthy, but also continue to build habits with some of these guys we can become a good team,” Rowe said. “Because some of this stuff is new and we’re throwing the freshmen out there. I just want us to keep growing.”
