The Convocation Center was sleepy and the home team a bit sloppy, perhaps all to be expected as James Madison was in the midst of a weekday afternoon game against overmatched Shenandoah.
But for a stretch in the second half of the Dukes’ 96-48 victory a glimpse of what could be in store for the future of the JMU program stirred the building to life Wednesday. For most of the second half JMU played five freshmen — the bulk of one of the program’s most heralded recruiting classes in years — and the youngsters turned what had been a semi-competitive contest into a laugher.
“I thought that was pretty cool,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “I was really pleased those guys got to play the minutes they got to play. That’s why a game like this can be good. We made the substitutions and I turned and looked and that’s all five freshmen. That’s cool that we don’t even think about that.”
The present is still critical for the Dukes (2-1), who return four starters and are looking for their first winning season under fourth-year head coach Rowe and hope to build enthusiasm for the program heading into next season’s move to the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.
But for one day, the new kids in town owned the venerable, old building. Michael Christmas led JMU with 19 points and 15 rebounds to go along with four assists and four blocked shots. Fellow freshmen Julien Wooden and Quinn Richey also scored in double figures, adding 16 and 11 points respectively.
“It definitely felt great just seeing the basketball go in,” said Wooden, who was held scoreless in JMU’s first two games. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates for looking for me and trying to make plays for me so then I can make plays for myself.”
Freshman Zyon Dobbs went 3 of 6 from 3-point range for nine points and Jayvis Harvey finished with six for the Dukes, but shooting woes that began in the second half of Sunday’s game at Virginia carried over to the start of the Wednesday matinee. JMU missed 16 of its first 20 field goal attempts and the Hornets (0-3) briefly took a five-point lead in the middle of the first half.
But the superior size and athleticism of James Madison soon took over against the Division III visitors from Winchester.
Christmas and Wooden each found driving lanes to the basket for easy buckets late in the opening period. The Dukes also extended their defense into a halfcourt trap, forcing eight first-half turnovers and despite going just 2-for-13 from 3-point range JMU held a 16-point lead at halftime.
Not long after returning to the floor, the Dukes had extended it to more than 30 thanks in large part to high-flying dunks and long-range 3’s from the newcomers.
“We were kind of lackadaisical the last game,” Christmas said. “We wanted to get back to what we do best and that’s get out and run and play with energy. That helped us a lot.”
JMU’s upperclassmen will return to the spotlight on Saturday as the Dukes head to Fairfax for a renewal of the old rivalry versus George Mason. It’s a key non-conference game for a program trying to win back its fanbase and Rowe will need more from preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association guards Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, who combined for seven points.
But for one day it didn’t matter as JMU’s future stars got an opportunity to shine as the Dukes exploded for 57 points after halftime.
