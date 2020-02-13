LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at N.C. State, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women's

College of Charleston at James Madison, noon

SOFTBALL

James Madison vs. Texas Tech in Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men's

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.

