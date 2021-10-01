Local Schedule

Today

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Northeastern at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Page County at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

