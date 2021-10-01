Local Schedule
Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Northeastern at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Page County at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
