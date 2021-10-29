Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
James Madison at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 29, 2021 @ 1:45 am
