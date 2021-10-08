Local Schedule
Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Towson, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Hood, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
