Today
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
NCAA Super Regional
James Madison at Missouri, 9 p.m.
High School
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
