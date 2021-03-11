BASKETBALL
College Women
Colonial Athletic Association Tournament
Drexel/Elon winner vs. James Madison, in Elon, N.C.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
High School
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Liberty-Bedford, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Luray, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Wofford at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College Women
Stony Brook at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, noon
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
