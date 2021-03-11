BASKETBALL

College Women

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Drexel/Elon winner vs. James Madison, in Elon, N.C.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

High School

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Liberty-Bedford, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Luray, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Wofford at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College Women

Stony Brook at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, noon

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

