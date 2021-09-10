FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Appalachian State, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Juiata, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m
Central at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Page County, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Warren County, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Covenant at Maryville, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison vs. Ohio State at VCU, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Southern Virginia at Washington & Lee, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Berry at Washington & Lee, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Keystone, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.