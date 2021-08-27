TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7 p.m.
Central at Page County, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at James River, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Warren County, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
High Point at James Madison, 5 p.m.
