Local Schedule

Today

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Delaware, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Petersburg (W.Va.) at Page County, 7 p.m.

Skyline at Central, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Meridian, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Averett, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

