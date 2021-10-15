Local Schedule
Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Delaware, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Petersburg (W.Va.) at Page County, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Central, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Meridian, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Averett, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
