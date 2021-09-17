TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
James Madison, Bridgewater at JMU Invitational in New Market, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Bridgewater at Southern Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Orange County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Central at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington Invitational in Wilmington, N.C., TBD
College Women
James Madison at Hokie Fall Invite in Blacksburg, TBD
