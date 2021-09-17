TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

James Madison, Bridgewater at JMU Invitational in New Market, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Bridgewater at Southern Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Central at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington Invitational in Wilmington, N.C., TBD

College Women

James Madison at Hokie Fall Invite in Blacksburg, TBD

