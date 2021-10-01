FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Northeastern 2
Eastern Mennonite 2, Sweet Briar 0
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 15, Staunton 0
Virginia 42, Spotswood, 21
Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7
Page County 42 Bath County 0
Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6
SOCCER
College Men
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 1
