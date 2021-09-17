Local Scores
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater 10, Southern Virginia 0
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8
Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27
Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7
Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0
Luray 21, Page County 12
Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20
Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10
Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18
Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8
Clarke County 13, Central 7
Madison County 26, William Monroe 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.