FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28

Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16

Luray 45, Skyline 27

Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13

Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0

Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Hollins 0

