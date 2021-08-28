Local Scores

Friday

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 3, Bucknell 0

FOOTBALL

High School

Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7

Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 6

Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6

Luray 62, Mountain View 0

Central 49, Page County 15

Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14

Strasburg 14, Skyline 8

Clarke County 34, Warren County 6

Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison 3, High Point 2

