Local Scores
Friday
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Bucknell 0
FOOTBALL
High School
Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 6
Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6
Luray 62, Mountain View 0
Central 49, Page County 15
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14
Strasburg 14, Skyline 8
Clarke County 34, Warren County 6
Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison 3, High Point 2
