FIELD HOCKEY

College

Appalachian State 2, James Madison 0

Juniata 2, Bridgewater 1

Keystone 5, Eastern Mennonite 1

FOOTBALL

High School

Broadway 23, William Monroe 7

Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12

Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0

Central 21, East Rockingham 0

Staunton 29, Page County 15

Riverheads 62, Lord Botetourt 38

Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21

Strasburg 21, Warren County 0

SOCCER

College Women

Covenant 3, Bridgewater 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Ohio State 3, James Madison 0

Southern Virginia 3, Bridgewater 2

Berry 3, Bridgewater 1

