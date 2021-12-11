FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Broadway 66, Page County 23
Staunton 54, Turner Ashby 41
Wilson Memorial 81, Spotswood 78
Fort Defiance 66, Monticello 56
Eastern Mennonite 61, Seton School 57
High School Girls
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35
Broadway 57, Page County 49
Turner Ashby 44, Staunton 28
Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 24
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Quarterfinals
James Madison 28, Montana 6
