FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 4, Delaware 0

Shenandoah 8, Bridgewater 0

FOOTBALL

High School

Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18

Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0

East Rockingham 37, Luray 20

Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10

Page County 57, Petersburg (W.Va.) 12

Central 35, Skyline 7

Strasburg 27, Madison County 7

Meridian 14, Clarke County 7

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Averett 3, Bridgewater 1

