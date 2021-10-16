Local Schedule
Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 4, Delaware 0
Shenandoah 8, Bridgewater 0
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18
Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0
East Rockingham 37, Luray 20
Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14
Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Page County 57, Petersburg (W.Va.) 12
Central 35, Skyline 7
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
Meridian 14, Clarke County 7
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Averett 3, Bridgewater 1
