LOCAL SCORES

FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Old Dominion 3, James Madison 2

Eastern Mennonite 8, Lancaster Bible 0

FOOTBALL

High School

John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7

Clarke Co. 69, Manassas Park 0

Central 63, Madison Co. 26

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge Co. 7

Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison 3, Alabama State 0

James Madison 3, Campbell 0

Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Bridgewater 3, Salem 1

