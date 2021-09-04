LOCAL SCORES
FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Old Dominion 3, James Madison 2
Eastern Mennonite 8, Lancaster Bible 0
FOOTBALL
High School
John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
Strasburg 25, Broadway 21
William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7
Clarke Co. 69, Manassas Park 0
Central 63, Madison Co. 26
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge Co. 7
Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison 3, Alabama State 0
James Madison 3, Campbell 0
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Bridgewater 3, Salem 1
