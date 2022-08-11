Mother Nature washed out Game 1 of the best-of-seven Rockingham County Baseball League championship series between top-seeded Stuarts Draft and fourth-seeded Bridgewater at The Diamond Club on Wednesday after just two and a half innings, forcing the game to be finished on Thursday.
The Reds got out to an early lead in the top of the first after RCBL Pitcher of the Year, Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance), connected on a shot to deep left field for an RBI double.
Quickly, however, Stuarts Draft’s Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) put the Diamondbacks on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the first to even things back up.
The Diamondbacks had a massive seven-run inning in the bottom of the second as Roberts found success again at the plate, driving in two runs on a single.
With two runners on and two outs for Draft, Jack Pausic launched a three-run home run while Tyler Wilcher (Eastern Mennonite/Buffalo Gap) drove in the six and seventh runs of the inning on a double to make it an 8-1 lead.
The Reds tried to cut into the deficit as Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah/Fort Defiance) hit a solo homer in the top of the third, but ultimately gave the run back in the bottom of the third when Calen Owens (Wilson Memorial) scored on a sacrifice fly.
The game was suspended in the top of third when a massive storm rolled through the area and the two teams were scheduled to resume play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. back at The Diamond Club.
Game 2 is now set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.