Game 5 of the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series between second-seeded New Market and No. 3-seed Grottoes was postponed on Saturday and then postponed again on Sunday due to bad weather and unplayable field conditions.
The survive-and-advance contest between the Shockers and the Cardinals will instead be played tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Park in New Market, with the winner advancing to the RCBL championship series to face top-seeded Broadway.
New Market took the first two games of the series, but Grottoes has kept its season alive by taking back-to-back elimination games since.
This past Thursday in Game 4, Grottoes shellacked New Market 10-1. The Cardinals got a grand slam from Shenandoah University standout Keegan Woolford as well as a three-run homer from Austin Nicely, who also pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout while racking up 12 strikeouts.
Grottoes is seeking its first championship series berth since 1996 when it won the title. New Market has never hoisted the RCBL championship trophy.
