The race in the Valley Baseball League South Division got a little tighter on Monday.
Waynesboro hit the road to face Harrisonburg for a Valley Baseball League battle at Veterans Memorial Park with the Generals one game back of the Turks in the standings.
Tied through seven innings at one run apiece, Waynesboro pushed two runs across in the eighth inning and it was enough to beat the home team 4-2.
Matt Ruiz had the game-winning single for the Generals (9-6) in the eighth that scored two runs and he finished 2-for-3. TJ Clarkson and Jalen Vasquez both finished with a pair of hits with Clarkson adding a home run.
Joseph Sullivan III added an RBI for Waynesboro.
Daniel Batcher got the start on the mound for the Generals and struck out five in six innings pitched. Orlando Hernandez closed, tossing three innings and allowing one run on two hits.
For Harrisonburg, Andrew Williams had a solid performance on the mound, striking out four and allowing one run in his six innings pitched. Evan Smith (James Madison) took the loss in the closing efforts, surrendering three runs on three hits.
Mitchell Farris led the Turks (9-6) offense with two hits and a home run. Christian Ficca added a hit and an RBI for Harrisonburg. Seaver King and Carlos Perez both finished with a hit apiece.
Waynesboro 010 000 021 — 4 8 1
Harrisonburg 100 000 010 — 2 5 0
Batcher, Hernandez (7) and Jones. Williams, Smith (7) and Perez. W — Hernandez (2-0). L — Smith (1-2). HR — WAY: Clarkson, ninth inning, none on. HAR: Farris, eighth inning, none on.
