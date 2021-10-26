Washington & Lee used a three-set sweep to take down Eastern Mennonite in women’s volleyball action Tuesday evening at Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg.
The Generals (21-5, 10-0 ODAC), won sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-20 with Sydney Heifner recording 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the way for the visitors. Paris Hutchinson had 12 kills and Lizzy Kirkton had 9 kills and 14 digs to lead the Royals (9-10, 7-2).
In other local action:
Men’s Soccer
Lynchburg 6, Bridgewater 1: In Lynchburg, Defenseman Nick Foley had a goal and an assist to lead Lynchburg (12-4-1, 8-1-0 ODAC) to victory. Josh Gilliam scored on an assist from Eric Ramirez for Bridgewater (6-8-2, 2-5-2).
Hampden-Sydney 1, Eastern Mennonite 0, 2OT: In Harrisonburg, Jack Delaney scored in the second minute of the second overtime to lift Hampden Sydney to an ODAC victory against Eastern Mennonite. Ahmed Zaatar played 101 minutes in goal for the Royals and made five saves.
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0: Senior outside hitter Margo Fox slapped down 12 kills and scooped up nine digs as top-seeded East Rockingham had little trouble in a 26-24, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of fourth-seeded Clarke County in the Bull Run District volleyball semifinals in Elkton.
Sarah Smith led the way defensively with 21 digs for the Eagles (17-7) while Kate Simpkins added seven kills and seven digs and Bre Dofflemyer and Alliyah McNair finished with five kills apiece.
Once again, Madelyn Williams was also strong for East Rockingham as she dished out a team-high 28 assists.
The Eagles will host second-seeded Central — a four-set winner over third-seeded Madison County in the other semifinal Tuesday — in the district championship match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The two teams had the same win-loss record in district play during the regular season, but East Rockingham won both matches.
Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 0: Maya Waid’s 26 assists and five aces helped Harrisonburg complete a 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Valley District opponent Broadway in both teams’ regular-season finale at HHS.
Ellie Muncy added nine kills and seven digs for the Blue Streaks (5-13, 2-6 Valley) while Kai Blosser had eight kills and JuJu Butler finished with 12 digs, five kills and a trio of aces.
