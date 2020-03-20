It appears James Madison has its next men’s basketball coach and it is Virginia native Mark Byington who most recently led Georgia Southern to three consecutive seasons with 20 or more wins.
The Daily News-Record first reported Friday morning that Byington, who starred as a player for both Salem High School and UNC Wilmington in the 90s, had visited Harrisonburg earlier this week.
By Friday evening, national college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported Byington and the Dukes were close to finalizing a hire. Soon after, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported the two sides had come to an agreement for a six-year deal.
Sources inside the JMU athletic department later confirmed Byington would replace Louis Rowe, who was let go by the Dukes on March 9 after going 43-85 in four seasons at his alma mater.
Byington, who also had stints as an assistant at Virginia, Virginia Tech and College of Charleston, went 131-97 in six seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.