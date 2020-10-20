As she finished up her degree in business finance at Georgia Tech last spring, Anne Diouf began thinking it was time for a change. With a transfer to James Madison, that’s exactly what she got.
Diouf, who goes by A.D. and was a 6-4 post player for three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, grew up in Dakar, Senegal’s capital city with a population of around 2.5 million before heading to college in Atlanta. City life and the competition in the ACC had their allure. But when Diouf began looking for a new program, it was a mid-major power in a smaller college town that immediately intrigued her during a virtual recruiting process that took place entirely over the phone and computer screens.
So in April, Diouf became one of two graduate transfers to sign with JMU, joining former Georgetown forward Morgan Smith as experienced players in the front court as the Dukes reloaded for a run at a fourth consecutive Colonial Athletic Association regular season title.
“Harrisonburg is definitely not Atlanta, Ga., but I really like it,” Diouf said. “I like the mountains and stuff. The view is very beautiful and most of the time when I have a day off me and Morgan go take pictures because it is so beautiful and I really like it.”
As a high school senior, Diouf was ranked the No. 15 post player in her class by ESPN after playing at Liberty Christian Prep in Florida. But in three seasons at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets struggled to figure out exactly how to make her fit in their rotation.
Diouf averaged just one point and 2.1 rebounds per game during her Georgia Tech career, but made some strides in her final season. She started the final 12 games of the 2019-20 season for the Jackets, who finished 20-11 and during that stretch knocked off three Top 25 opponents.
When Diouf arrived on JMU’s campus for the first time in July and the Dukes began workouts, the coaching staff began to really like what they saw. While JMU has been somewhat undersized in games against high major opponents in recent years, Diouf offers what has been a rarity in the CAA, a 6-4 center with excellent mobility.
“She’s going to have an impact on us just based on how hard she plays, her length, size and athleticism,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I can’t even project how many points per game she’s going to average. I can’t guess that right now. But she is so physical and what she is going to do, she is going to make younger players really good. They are learning to fight in the post.”
As O’Regan alluded to, Diouf wasn’t JMU’s only addition to the post. After a few seasons that often saw the Dukes forced to go small when 6-2 center Kayla Cooper-Williams, who graduated last season as the program’s all-time leading shot blocker, went to the bench.
This year Diouf is the tallest player on the roster, but 6-3 freshman Anna Goodman also joined the team with 6-2 sophomore Rayne Tucker back after making the CAA’s All-Rookie team last season.
It’s added up to give JMU a new look in the paint and add intensity to early-season practices.
But off the court, Diouf’s transition to life with a new team in a new town has been a harmonious one.
“With COVID and everything that has been going on, things have been hectic, but I really like it here,” Diouf said. “Since I moved in I’ve gotten to know the team, the coaching staff, and I love my teammates. They are just making me very comfortable.”
