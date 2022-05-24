Sports for the 2021-22 school year are done at James Madison, leaving July 1 as the biggest day of anticipation for the Dukes this summer. That’s the day JMU officially joins the Sun Belt Conference, but Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said not a lot will actually happen when the calendar flips to July.
The major work of welcoming JMU — along with Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — into the conference is ongoing.
“We’re going to have some things we activate and ways to celebrate the moment,” Gill told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday. “But it’s not like there is some sort of switch or fireworks display or anything like that. The reality for us is it’s just changing over a lot of stuff, and the same for JMU. It’s really just getting ready for the football season and fall sports seasons. That’s when the changes really happen.”
So July 1 is more of a ceremonial day for the Sun Belt. At JMU the process of replacing logos of the Colonial Athletic Association — the Dukes conference home since 1979 when it was known as the ECAC South — for Sun Belt ones has already begun.
And more importantly, JMU officials were represented at Sun Belt Conference meetings earlier this month, which is where more of the transitional work happened. Not only are the four new schools joining the Sun Belt, but non-football playing members Little Rock and Texas-Arlington exit this summer.
That leaves the Sun Belt with 14 members all with the top priority of making the SBC the top football league outside of the Power 5 conferences: the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12. Sharing a mission with its conference mates is a different feeling for JMU, whose football aspirations and athletic budget had far exceeded the rest of the CAA in recent years.
“It makes the room, when you have everyone who sponsors football, it helps move your business along in the room,” Gill said. “For the most part, everybody has the same goals in that regard. That change matters, and I think it’s good for the schools that didn’t have football that left. I think it’s good to have that kind of alignment. It allows us to spend the time on football and football related issues. Some important things we needed to talk through, it was certainly easier to do when everybody in the room sponsors the sport.”
One of the important football-related discussions from the spring meetings was the Sun Belt’s divisional structure. Gill reiterated the league plans to keep its east and west division format even after the NCAA recently allowed conferences to scrap divisions and explore alternative formats for conference championship games.
“That was an important conversation we had,” Gill said. “When you think about some of the choices that we made in realignment. A lot of those were driven by creating regional rivalries and giving these passionate fan bases an opportunity to travel to these games in an easier way. It really is the philosophical basis for this conference. We didn’t see where there was a benefit for us to scrapping divisions. Based on everything I’m reading, we might be unicorns in that regard.”
But more than anything, the spring meetings marked the real start of a new Sun Belt.
“In theory that should have been my fourth spring meeting, but because of COVID it was only my second,” Gill said. “So I’ve only been to one more Sun Belt spring meeting than our new members, but I thought the vibe was great. It was very collegial and they jumped right in and contributed. It was seamless and they contributed a lot and had a good rapport with our existing members.”
