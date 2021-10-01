PENN LAIRD — Three turnovers in six minutes proved to be the difference as Virginia High School (3-0) traveled to Spotswood (1-3) in a matchup that was only scheduled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. After starting slow in the first quarter, the Bearcats were unstoppable in the second half en route to a 49-35 victory.
“I felt like overall we were ready to play,” Virginia head coach Derrick Patterson said. “I’m just really proud of how we handled the adversity throughout.”
The game was electric from the start. Spotswood was quick out of the gate, recovering a fumble from the opening kickoff and taking away the first possession from Virginia — it’d be the first of many turnovers in the game.
Despite turning the ball over on fourth down on that possession, the Trailblazers recuperated and found the endzone twice in the quarter with the help of its senior running backs. The first was a 6-yard score by Tre Holsapple, then a 36-yard burst from Donald Lubin.
Virginia scored first in the contest, wasting no time getting on the board. Junior quarterback Brody Jones handed it off to senior running back Stevie Thomas and he ran it 60 yards for the first touchdown of the game. After the initial touchdown by the Bearcats in the first quarter, the team was held scoreless through the rest of the half.
Spotswood led 13-7 after the first quarter.
“Being down at halftime … I’m just really proud of our guys and how they handled the trip,” Patterson said. “You know we got out healthy and we got out with a win.”
Even though the scoreboard was lit up in the first quarter, it was the exact opposite in the second. Penalties riddled both teams as Virginia took its fair share of false starts and never got the ball into the red zone during the second 12 minutes.
The Trailblazers struggled to find the endzone and were caught with unsportsmanlike fouls that kept Spotswood off the scoreboard even though it dominated possession.
“We can’t have that many penalties,” Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett said. “That’s what I’m disappointed in.”
A sleepy second quarter turned into a fast-paced third after halftime. Virginia started the second half the same way it started the first — with a Thomas touchdown. The senior ran 54 yards after the Bearcats recovered a fumble to take the lead 14-13 after an extra point.
That wasn’t it for Virginia in the third quarter. Senior outside linebacker Ajaani Delaney scored his first of two touchdowns with a scoop and score during the next Spotswood drive. Virginia took the lead and momentum, and just like that, it was 21-13.
What happened to Spotswood in the third to lead to its demise? Turnovers.
Before the halfway point of the quarter, the Trailblazers had three turnovers — two of them resulted in Virginia touchdowns.
“We played hard but we didn’t play smart,” Shifflett saud.
Delaney scored his other touchdown after an interception from the Trailblazers. Jones’ arm took over and threw a 52-yard pass to lead 28-13 — this would end Spotswood’s disastrous third quarter.
It didn’t get better for the Trailblazers in the fourth. In an effort to make a defensive stand, Spotswood was caught on a trick play and Delaney ran from the Bearcats own side of the field for the score. Delaney finished with four touchdowns and put the icing on the cake in the fourth with a touchdown pass from Thomas.
Thomas himself also added to the Bearcats scoreboard in the fourth, scoring his third rushing touchdown of the night.
Spotswood scored three times in the fourth quarter — once at the beginning, and twice as the clock wound down. Lubin scored a short and a long rushing touchdown, respectively, and Holsapple finished with one from inside the three-yard line. The score was too much for the Trailblazers to overcome and they ultimately fell 49-35.
“Those [running backs] are our leaders,” Patterson said. “That’s what we’re really good at, is our skill players.”
With the win, Virginia moves to 4-0 and plays Honacker at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Spotswood falls to 1-4 and faces Rockbridge County on the road at the same date at 7 p.m.
