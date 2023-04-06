Behind a trio of impressive pitchers, Riverheads opened Shenandoah District play up with an impressive 12-0 five-inning shutout of Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District baseball action at SDHS on Tuesday.
Sophomore Ethan Fitzgerald got the start for the Gladiators and threw two innings, giving up no runs on one hit and a walk, before being relieved by Lucas Edward in the third. From there, the senior allowed no runs on a hit and a walk in his lone inning of work before sophomore Logan Austin pitched the final two frames, giving up no runs, no hits, and no walks while earning a pair of strikeouts.
It was an explosive six-run first inning that helped propel Riverheads to the victory, coming less than 24 hours after a similar result against Harrisonburg in a non-district contest held in Greenville.
Sophomore Henley Dunlap’s groundout started the scoring for Riverheads before a two-run double from junior Camden Huffer, an RBI double from sophomore Carson Kuhn, and a two-run single from freshman standout Brody Phillips quickly made it a 6-0 advantage.
The Gladiators added two more runs in the second inning on two RBI grounders, and the final two came from a single from senior Bennett Dunlap and a bases-loaded walk to freshman Holden Fitzgerald.
Huffer finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs for Riverheads, while Phillips continued to impress with a 2-for-2 performance that included a run scored and four RBIs in the win.
Bennett Dunlap finished with two hits and an RBI, while Austin had a pair of doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI, and Carson Kuhn added a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Fitzgerald had a hit and an RBI.
For the Cougars, who had been one of the area’s most impressive teams early on this season, it was a struggle at the plate on Tuesday.
Christian Hoke, a sophomore outfielder, and senior third baseman Trenton Coffey had the only two hits of the afternoon for Draft.
The Gladiators (4-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) have now won back-to-back games and returned to action Thursday with a home game against Buffalo Gap, while the Cougars (6-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) hit the road that same evening for a big-time battle at rival Wilson Memorial.
