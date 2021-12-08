Emma Bacon scored a team-high 15 points, mostly during a huge first-quarter start to pace Broadway to a 46-41 victory against Mountain View at Broadway High School in girls basketball action on Wednesday night.
Wren Wheeler added 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for the Gobblers while LIndsey Wimer joined them in double figures with 10.
Mountain View, which led 23-22 at halftime, was led by Bre Franklin with 11 points while Annika Dellinger added 10. Mya Council and Alicia Bare each finished with eight.
Mountain View 10 13 12 6 — 41
Broadway 14 8 8 16 — 46
MOUNTAIN VIEW (41) Council 3 1-4 8, Hoover 2 0-0 4, Franklin 4 2-3 11, Dellinger 4 1-2 10, Bare 3 2-3 8. Totals 16 6-12 41.
BROADWAY (46) Copenhaver 1 1-4 3, M. Bacon 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 5 0-2 14, Wimer 2 6-8 10, E. Bacon 5 4-5 15, Gatesman 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-19 46.
3-Point Goals- Broadway 5 (Wheeler 4, E. Bacon) Mountain View 3 (Dellinger, Council, Franklin)
Women’s College Basketball
Ferrum 65, Eastern Mennonite 52: In Harrisonburg, Cameron Hawkins scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Ferrum to an ODAC road victory at EMU. Kayla Cabiness added 19 points for the Panthers, who pulled away in the third quarter to secure the win.
Mya Hamlett finished with 19 points to lead the way for the Royals while Trinity Price contributed 12.
Ferrum 10 16 23 16 — 65
Eastern Mennonite 12 11 14 15 — 52
FERRUM (65) Hawkins 7 6-6 20, Canada 1 1-2 3, Cabiness 8 0-0 19, Martin 4 0-1 9, Marvin 2 2-5 8, Miller 3 0-1 6. Totals 25 9-15 65.
EASTERN MENNONITE (52) Komara 3 0-0 6, Hamlett 6 7-8 19, Rhodes 0 2-2 2, Price 5 1-5 12, Moore 2 1-2 6, Glymph 1 1-2 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Roberts 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-19 52.
3-Point Goals: Ferrum 6 (Cabinessa 3, Marvin 2, Martin). Eastern Mennonite 2 (Price, Moore).
Eagles Earn Honors
Three Bridgewater football players were named to the D3Football.com All-Region teams on Wednesday. Eagles punter Garrett Graves was a first-team All Region 3 selection while defensive back Chase Rosenthall and linebacker Brett Tharp were each named to the third team.
