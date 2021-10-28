BROADWAY — In their younger days, the Broadway seniors were on the other end of more than a few games like this. But in their final home game, the Gobblers delivered a thorough beating of Rockingham County rival Spotswood, topping the Trailblazers 49-14 on Thursday at BHS.
Seniors Cameron Showalter, Landen Stuhlmiller and Coy Thompson – major contributors for Broadway since they were underclassmen – each had big games for the Gobblers, who improved to 6-3 with their third straight Valley District blowout victory.
Showalter, the Valley District’s top rusher, went for 134 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Stuhlmiller completed 10-of-16 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards and a score. One of those touchdown passes went to Thompson, who also scored on a 60-yard interception return.
“Landen has come a long way, this team has come a long way,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “It’s been a long road since my first year taking over this program and we went 1-9. My first year here we played Spotswood at JMU and they put up 62 points on us. We wanted to send a message tonight.”
The Gobblers already had a two-score lead before Spotswood (1-8) had even snapped the football. Broadway struck first less than six minutes into the action when Showalter broke away for a 30-yard sprint into the end zone.
After a short kickoff, the Gobblers recovered a Spotswood fumble and took over in Blazers’ territory. Two-plays later, Stuhlmiller hit Brody Carr for a 43-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
By the time the first half was done, the senior wideout/defensive back Thompson had a receiving touchdown and a 60-yard interception return for another score as Broadway opened up a 35-0 lead before Spotswood finally got on the board just before the break.
“The culture and stability of our team right now is at an all-time high,” Grogg said. “Just a credit to this senior group. It’s a tight locker room and we’re proud of them.”
The Blazers, with freshmen Elliott Brown and Camden Landridge splitting time at quarterback and another freshman, Rayne Dean, making plays in all three phases, cut the lead to 35-14 early in the third.
But Broadway wouldn’t be stopped on the way to another district victory.
“Right now we struggle with ourselves,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We turn the ball over and you can’t turn the ball over against a team this good. They are in a situation we were in a few years ago with a bunch of seniors on the roster. We have to get back up to that.”
SPOTSWOOD 0 7 7 0 — 14
BROADWAY 14 21 7 7 — 49
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BHS — Showalter 30 run. Kick missed. 6:36
BHS — Carr 43 pass from Stuhlmiller. Stuhlmiller run. 5:35
Second Quarter
BHS — Thompson 4 pass from Stuhlmiller. Copenhaver kick. 10:28
BHS — Thompson 60 interception return. Dumler kick. 9:06
BHS — Showalter 5 run. Copenhaver kick. 1:20
SHS — Dean 12 pass from Brown. Peters kick. 0:05
Third Quarter
SHS — Burtner 5 run. Peters kick. 8:53
BHS — Stuhlmiller 3 run. Dumler kick. 4:49
Fourth Quarter
BHS — Showalter 10 run. Copenhaver kick. 11:51
