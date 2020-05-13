When Kate Gordon arrived at James Madison from nearby Page County High four years ago, it might have been too soon for Dukes coach Loren LaPorte to realize she was working with a player who would one day become one of the nation’s top outfielders and the program’s greatest slugger.
But LaPorte picked up right away on the fact there was something special about Gordon that extended past her prowess at the plate.
“Kate’s always been that player, even during her freshman year,” LaPorte said. “She’s gone above and beyond in helping those in need. She’s always stepping up. That is Kate.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to the 2020 season after 19 games, Gordon had an astounding 1.807 OPS and had hit her 50th career home run to set the school record. The All-American left fielder plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted spring sports athletes to further extend that mark next season.
In a normal year, JMU would likely be preparing for an NCAA Regional at this point, but the lack of a softball season hasn’t stopped Gordon from continuing to make a big impression on her local community.
Gordon’s mother, Megan, a former Bridgewater College softball and volleyball player, helps run the program that delivers meals to Page County public school students who otherwise might not get enough to eat during the time of distance learning.
Kate Gordon has been actively involved, making deliveries each week to provide hundreds of meals all over Page County.
“I’ve been trying to go two to three times every week with them,” Gordon said. “I think it helps me more than anything. It’s something I tried to do during the season on my off days and when that stopped and the season stopped, it was like what can I do now? I’d been a little bummed out sitting around, but seeing people and knowing I’m impacting their day is great. And it is even better that it is my hometown.”
Gordon isn’t alone among JMU athletes giving back in the community. James Madison is one of 112 Division I schools to use a service called Helper-Helper, which both coordinates and tracks the community engagement efforts of its athletes.
The Dukes ranked eighth among the Helper-Helper schools in the number of community service projects and the JMU softball program was third among that sport, according to an athletic department spokesman.
But just as her efforts on the field tend to stand out, Gordon’s work does as well throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
JMU softball works with an organization called Team Impact, which helps children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses connect with college sports teams. The Dukes spent time with a young cancer patient from Augusta County.
During Gordon’s sophomore year she became particularly close with that patient, often meeting for lunch and setting up visits on her own time.
Gordon was also heavily involved in JMU’s Overcoming Barriers program, which is set up to empower individuals with disabilities through various recreational, athletic, and aquatic activities.
After participating in an activity with the organization through the softball team, Gordon applied to work as a mentor with the program, aiding a mentee weekly on physical fitness activities.
Overcoming Barriers was one of many campus programs shut down during the spring, leaving Gordon longing for a way to help out while the COVID-19 outbreak has affected so many lives.
“It’s not just the community service set up through our program,” LaPorte said. “She does a lot and a lot for Page County. It comes from her family and the way she was raised. I know her parents do a ton of service things for Page. Her mom organizes the mud run in Luray that our whole team helps out with. She’s grown up doing that for her local community and then became part of the JMU community and did some of the same things.
“I had somebody reach out to me the other day about a mentoring program and they said about Kate, ‘Not only is she such a good ballplayer, she’s such a good role model.’ I would say that is true about her more than anything.”
