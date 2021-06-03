There’s breaking out of a slump, and then there is what Kate Gordon did Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
In the midst of a postseason that had been, by Gordon’s lofty standards, lousy, the James Madison senior and Page County product blasted a home run over the center field wall that lifted JMU to a 4-3 victory against No. 1 Oklahoma in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.
“My teammates were telling me the whole time, we have your back Kate, we have your back,” Gordon said afterward. “Coach [Loren] LaPorte said, “Kate, just play your game. Calm down, stop thinking.’ This is a mental game and once you get in your mind it’s hard to get out. That at-bat I knew I just had to get on base for the team.”
Instead of merely getting on base, she rounded them. Gordon’s eighth-inning, game-winning homer was the 69th of her career and broke the Colonial Athletic Association career record. To date, it’s also arguably the biggest swing in conference history.
After taking down the mighty Sooners, James Madison has as good a shot as anyone to advance to the best-of-three championship series.
As she stepped to the plate with the game tied in extra innings, Gordon was hitless in her previous 14 at-bats. That included an 0-for-10 three-game Super Regional at Missouri and an 0-for-3 start to Thursday afternoon.
“We had a good conversation before that inning,” LaPorte said. “Sometimes with hitters that have been big-time hitters for us all year, they tend to put a little more pressure on then needs to be. Luckily, she barrelled it up in the right spot and got the distance.”
Gordon’s teammates had no doubt the Dukes had the right woman standing at the plate with a full count and the game on the line. Gordon, after all, had been unstoppable in the lead up to the NCAA run.
During the CAA Tournament in Harrisonburg last month, Gordon hit six home runs in three games and was named the event’s MVP. In JMU softball’s 20-year history, nobody has consistently crushed the ball like the Shenandoah native.
“Honestly, that at-bat, I knew it was coming,” JMU senior pitcher Odicci Alexander, who struck out nine Sooners, said. “I took a deep breath myself and said I wouldn’t want anybody else up in that box but Kate. When she hit it I knew it was out. I said ‘Thank you, Jesus.’ I almost cried a little bit.”
Gordon wasn’t as sure the ball, which barely cleared the fence, was gone.
“I was like ‘Go ball, go ball.’ They have great outfielders and I know they like to rob home runs,” Gordon said. “Even coming around the bases and seeing Coach LaPorte, the excitement, and the dugout and my teammates, that was just awesome.”
After Alexander recorded the final three outs in the bottom of the eighth, the Dukes officially secured the victory in the program’s first Women’s College World Series game. Thanks to Gordon, JMU will play at least a couple more with the next contest Friday at 7 p.m. against Oklahoma State - a 3-2 winner over Georgia in game two Thursday.
