The Virginia High School League moved one step closer to getting back on the field of play.

Governor Ralph Northam signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67 on Thursday. The latest order included changes to Section 12 related to recreational sports, which should allow the VHSL Championship + 1 schedule to begin playing in December as scheduled.

The VHSL then released its "Guidelines for Return to Participation" for school divisions, which provided guidance to schools to ensure a safe reopening of sports and activities.

"This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play," VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a press release. "We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor's office, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education."

The amended Executive Order did not change the number of attendees permitted at a sporting event, which is not allowed to exceed 50 percent of the occupancy load or 250 people, whichever is less.

For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 people per field.

Under the Championship + 1 format, the VHSL allows winter sports teams to begin practice and then competition in December. Regular seasons have been shortened and playoffs will last just one or two rounds before crowning a champion.

High school football and other traditional fall sports are scheduled to begin in February.