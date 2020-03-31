The Valley Baseball League is weighing its options and hoping there’s wiggle room in the temporary stay-at-home order Gov. Ralph Northam issued on Monday.
In response to COVID-19, Northam demands residents of Virginia stay at home through June 10 "unless amended or rescinded by further executive order," according to his announcement.
“Absolutely,” Valley Baseball League commissioner Bruce Alger said. “We want to see the guys play ball. It’s not so much for us. It’s for the players to give them the opportunity to play ball.
“Of course, I don’t know what we’ll do all summer if there’s no baseball, and I’ve been doing this 55 years now, so I don’t know what I’ll do this summer. But if we can give the young men an opportunity to play ball and remain financially solid throughout the league, we’re going to do that and hold out as much hope as we can to do that for as long as possible.”
Annually, the VBL begins its 42-game regular season the weekend after Memorial Day and runs through late July with its postseason. The organization has been an NCAA-sanctioned league since 1961, according to its website, and has had eventual big leaguers come through one year after the next. Current pros such as Brett Gardner, Jason Kipnis, Erik Kratz, Tommy La Stella, and Daniel Murphy spent summers in the Valley.
This year’s campaign is slated to start on May 29 with eight teams on the schedule.
“If nothing changes and [Northam] doesn’t back up on that date,” Alger said, “that’s seriously going to impact what we do as a league. I was thinking and I talked with several members of our executive committee [Monday], that if we can’t start before mid-June that we might not start at all.”
Alger said there are two primary concerns he would have for a significantly truncated season – first, the economical impact on the VBL teams, and second, the very few number of games players would be traveling from all over the country to play in.
“If we start much later than June 15, it might end up costing the organizations more money than if we didn’t start up at all,” Alger said. “And we’re thinking that we’d like to give teams the opportunities to recoup some of their expenses that they’ve gotten to date with sponsorships, uniforms and printing of schedules and all those sorts of things. We’d like to give them a chance to recoup some money if possible, but there is a possibility that we’d cost them more money than they’ve already spent, so we need to be careful and mindful of that.”
Then because each state is handling the coronavirus differently with stay-at-home policies and social-distancing measures, Alger said there’s a chance players could find a league more likely to hold a full season elsewhere.
“We don’t want to hold these 330-plus players up if they have the opportunity to play somewhere else,” Alger said. “And so that weighs heavy on my mind as well.”
The VBL is a member of the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball alongside other leagues like the Cape Cod League, Florida League, and Southern Collegiate.
And since college baseball seasons across the country were canceled after only four weeks of action, more players than ever will want to play this summer. Hitters need at-bats and pitchers need to accumulate innings.
“You’ll have more guys able to play because they didn’t pitch in the spring,” JMU baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry told the DN-R last week. “More guys will be healthy because they didn’t get hurt in the spring. You’ll see more rosters be filled and stay filled for the summer ball leagues, and that’s always been an issue with summer baseball because you’ve always had guys who were reaching their innings limit and guys getting hurt and leaving rosters. If summer ball is allowed to play, I think you’ll see that the rosters are pretty full and that guys are playing more baseball in the summer.”
As for the Rockingham County Baseball League, commissioner Randy Atkins told the News-Record last week the RCBL would meet April 13 to discuss the coming season. Atkins said Tuesday that June 10 "is a fluid date" and hopes federal guidelines to shut down many businesses through the end of April would be a closer guess of getting back to "normal" than June 10. "I am not worried yet. We have a few contingency plans," Atkins said Tuesday.
The RCBL is slated to start May 22 with four games in the eight-team league. The league still plans to meet April 13 to discuss plans for the upcoming season. The first RCBL champion - Broadway - was crowned in 1924.
Sports editor David Driver contributed to this report.
