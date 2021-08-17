BRIDGEWATER -- As Bridgewater College attempts to get back to the top of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the Eagles will do so with nine graduate players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility.
And even though the eligibility relief was granted to all NCAA athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater players and coaches feel fortunate so many key players were able to take advantage. Afterall, Division III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships and it’s no guarantee a small school such as Bridgewater has the masters programs a given player looks for.
“At first I was going to take a grad school program somewhere else and I was just going to call it a career,” Malik Crowe, a fifth-year defensive lineman said. “I wasn’t going to be one of those guys who took a random grad program just to play. I love the game, but I’m not going to make my family waste money like that. I was blessed enough Bridgewater had something related to my major. At a lot of other schools there isn’t that opportunity.”
Crowe, an All-ODAC performer in 2019, graduated in the spring with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Now he’s pursuing a master’s degree in human resource management as well as another ODAC championship.
Crowe isn’t the only all-conference player back for a fifth year. Running back Demetreus Jalepes has a solid claim on the title of the ODAC’s top returning ball carrier, averaging more than five yards per carry in the spring. All-ODAC offensive lineman Cole Cooksey is also back for a fifth year along with Matt Lawton, who is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.
“We’ve got two really mature guys that have been in master’s classes all summer long,” Scott Lemn, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in the spring, said. “Then you’ve got seven other guys who made the decision to come back and they are going to be impactful players for us.”
After an undefeated regular season and berth in the NCAA DIvision III playoffs in 2019, the Eagles went 3-2 in the delayed 2021 spring season. With the strong group of graduates returning, BC could be among the favorites to win the conference title in a full 2021 fall slate.
Bridgewater opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Gettysburg. It will be the first time in more than 26 years the Eagles take the field without Michael Clark on the sidelines as head coach.
Clark retired in the spring as the ODAC’s all-time winningest coach and Lemn said having so many players choose to return to play for a first-year coach was meaningful.
“The ownership they’ve had in this program, it shows in that they’ve decided to come back for a first-year coach instead of calling it a career with Coach Clark at the same time,” Lemn said. “Those guys really mean a lot to me and we’ve leaned heavily on them for leadership during the summer.”
The coach also said having so many experienced players who finished a season just a few months ago has made it a unique preseason.
“We just got done playing at the beginning of April and the sharpness is still there,” Lemn said. “You can never put a price on experience, especially the experience we return.”
