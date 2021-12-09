Friday night, under the lights for a huge game in front of a national television audience.
These are the kind of events James Madison’s upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference could bring to Harrisonburg on a regular basis, but for in the present it’s the set up for what could be the final FCS Playoff game at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium when the third-seeded Dukes play host to No. 6 Montana at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 in the national quarterfinals.
The Grizzlies (10-2) represent likely the toughest challenge JMU (11-1) has faced this season with an iron-tough defense intent on shutting down a Dukes offense that is putting up more than 41 points per game.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” JMU defensive lineman Mike Green told reporters following the Dukes practice Wednesday night. “We all love Friday night games and hopefully Harrisonburg can get out here and have the stadium rocking and we’ll have the crowd to our advantage. We love playing night games and will do our best to make it to the next round.”
Montana opened the season with an upset on the road against the Washington Huskies and come to JMU winners of six straight games, including a 57-41 victory versus Eastern Washington last weekend in the second round.
That game was a shootout, but not indicative of what the Grizzlies have done on defense all season. Montana, led by cornerback Justin Ford with nine interceptions and linebacker Patrick O’Connell who has 13 sacks, has been a disruptive force on defense holding opponents to less than 16 points per game and only 14 passing touchdowns all season.
Meanwhile, JMU quarterback Cole Johnson has thrown 11 touchdowns in just the past two games while the Dukes injury-riddled running back corps haven’t gotten much going on the ground in blowout victories against Towson and Southeastern Louisiana.
Intuition might suggest JMU needs a more balanced attack to find success against Montana, but Johnson suggested the Dukes won’t be afraid to continue to air it out.
“They are a great defense all around,” Johnson said. “They are very aggressive. I think they will play lots of different coverages, lots of different pressures. So we definitely have our hands full. We’ve kind of evolved through the season to become a little bit more of a passing offense. They lead the nation in rush defense and obviously we are going to try to be as balanced as we can, but when we see something is there we have to go with something that is working.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Montana has put up a more than respectable 31 points per game and have certainly been more balanced than the Dukes with quarterback Cam Humphrey throwing for 189 yards per game while handing it off to a variety of productive running backs.
Much of JMU’s defensive success this season has come from winning the turnover battle — the Dukes are plus 21 in turnover margin — but the Grizzlies are also on the plus side in that category and Humphrey didn’t throw a pick in last week’s victory.
Humphrey and the rest of the Montana skill players are also playing behind a front five that averages 317 pounds per lineman, presenting a battle of the Grizzlies’ size against JMU’s speed across the defensive line and linebacker unit.
“Their offensive line is huge,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “They are good at running the football and they are good at passing the football so they are very balanced. Schematically, they have a nice scheme the can put in conflict. You can’t let the quarterback drop back and scramble around and make plays with his legs.”
The Dukes enter the game a touchdown favorite according to oddsmakers, but when Cignetti looks at the Grizzlies he sees a formidable opponent that like JMU has been dominant at times in all three phases of the game under head coach Bobby Hauck.
“The offense scores points,” Cignetti said. “The defense creates havoc, turnovers and scores some points themselves. Their special teams are excellent. That’s why they win so many games.”
