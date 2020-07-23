DAYTON – The pandemic interrupted the most productive beginning to a campaign in his Eastern Mennonite University baseball career.
Jacob Merica’s junior season was off to a blazing start.
“There was a stretch this year where guys just couldn’t get Merc out,” Adam Posey, the Royals’ skipper, said about his left fielder who is playing for a sixth straight summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League for Grottoes.
From Feb. 22 through March 2, Merica tallied 16 hits, which included a home run, in 23 at bats over six games.
When all college sports stopped in mid-March, the East Rockingham graduate was leading EMU (for anyone on the roster with more than 40 at bats) with a .368 average and was tied for 11th in all of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for hits. His 13 RBIs were also a team best.
“It just stunk,” Posey said of Merica’s strong effort being cut short, “because even though Jacob has played for us, he really had to battle to get in the lineup his freshman year. And then last year, he really struggled to where he was out of the lineup for the back half of the season. But he went into last summer with Grottoes and really worked to get himself in position for this year. He started in the nine-hole, and then just it got to a point where it was like ‘We got to bump him up because he’s getting on base every time he comes up.’”
Merica said now he is trying to use his time in the RCBL to better his hitting and fielding, and set himself up to pick up where he left off with the Royals whenever EMU reconvenes for its 2021 season.
“It’s a lot better pitching in the County League this year,” Merica said before a contest against Bridgewater last week at Ruritan Field in Dayton. “There’s no Valley League, so we got a few guys from there and it’s definitely high tier of competition. You’re seeing good arms every night and I think that’ll help me going back into my senior year of college. I think the better competition is helping everyone out.”
Mercia said in the past hitters around the RCBL knew once the opposing team’s starting pitcher was out of the game they could find easier success against depleted bullpens. That’s not the case this year, though, as he pointed out each team has multiple Division I pitchers as well as weekend starters from across the ODAC. A few squads even have former pro pitchers at their disposal, too.
“You see a bunch of different pitches and different velocities,” Merica said, “and I think seeing each guy’s different pitch arsenal is only going to help me to be able to recognize those pitches in the future.”
Every at bat is an opportunity to learn and improve, according to Merica, who was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored this past Saturday in a win over Stuarts Draft.
“He was a good high school player, but he really worked his butt off to get to where he is,” Posey said. “And for him to be able to compete against those guys, I think, one, it gives him confidence. And two, I think it continues to slow the game down for him when you see that level of competition.”
Posey said that idea extends to Merica’s outfield defense, too.
He’s mostly used in left field for EMU, but on most nights in RCBL action Merica patrols center.
“Seeing different reads and angles, each little bit helps,” Merica said.
Said Posey: “With center, the position I played in college, you get a little bit different of a mindset. It’s almost like a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. You see it differently and understand territory differently in center field, so I think whether he’s playing there left or right field for us, it’ll only benefit him in the long run.”
After a day off Thursday, Grottoes is slated for a contest tonight at Buck Bowman Park against Clover Hill. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.
