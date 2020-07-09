Road racing returns to the Shenandoah Valley this weekend as Grottoes plays host to back-to-back events with the Grand Caverns Signature 5K on Friday evening and Saturday morning’s Mountain Valley Scholarship 10K.
Running is one sport many people have been able to find a way to participate in during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Mike Betts, who is the race director for the Grand Caverns 5K, said seeing people be able to gather and race against each other was something area runners have been looking forward to for some time.
“To put on an event where people are actually going to show up and not put on a virtual race, it is refreshing,” Betts said. “It’s odd to be in this situation, but safety has to come first, second, and third. We’re excited.”
The Grand Caverns 5K, in its 17th year of existence, is scheduled to begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Caverns Park. The Mountain View 10K, which is traditionally held the first Saturday in June, starts at 7:30 a.m. at Mountain View Park in Grottoes.
The Grand Caverns 5K was originally scheduled for April 24, but postponed while the state was under a stay-at-home directive. Saturday’s 10K, the 13th annual event, is a fundraiser for the Shenandoah Valley Track Club, which awards scholarships to a male and female senior runner from each area school’s cross country teams.
“The decision to postpone rather than cancel was a tough call,” Shenandoah Valley Track Club president Leslie Harlacker said. “But we are pleased to be able to offer the race in cooperation with the Town of Grottoes and under state guidelines.”
Runners are highly encouraged to wear a mask at the start of the races, which can then be removed once they run away from the starting area. Social distancing practices will also be observed during signups and pre-race gatherings. The club often hosts raffles and hands out homemade baked goods after races, but this weekend won’t hold the raffles and post-race treats will be pre-packaged items.
Organizers hope they can return to normal by the time they host their next road races in the fall, but for now they are just happy to be able to put on such an event at all.
“I’m leaving a lot of the traditional stuff out,” Betts said. “But hopefully we will make it up in September. I’ve been talking to some of our big sponsors and if all goes well in September we are going to have a big event, but (Friday night), it’s going to be get your registration, stay six feet apart and when you get to the start line putting your face mask on is strongly, highly recommended.”
