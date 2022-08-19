For the first time this season, Brenan Hanifee is officially in the win column.
The former Turner Ashby standout and 2016 MLB Draft pick had a quality start to earn his first win of the summer for the Bowie Baysox — the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A affiliate — in a 10-2 victory over the Somerset Patriots at Prince George’s Stadium on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5 right-hander lasted five innings in the start, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while also striking out a trio of batters to earn the impressive victory.
For the season, Hanifee is now 1-2 with 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings and a 4.91 ERA.
(1) comment
Who truly cares?
