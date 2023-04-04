It’s been a long journey back, but Brenan Hanifee is back to doing what he does best on the baseball field this spring.
Hanifee, a Turner Ashby alum, got the start on opening day for the Toledo Mud Hens — a Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers — on Saturday and quickly looked like his usual self.
After battling injuries the past few seasons, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander tossed four innings, giving up zero runs on just one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Hanifee was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and spent the last six seasons in the farm system there, earning the start on opening day for the Frederick Keys back in 2019.
But last year, Hanifee dealt with injuries and had to battle back through work in the offseason to get to proper form.
Turns out, the Turner Ashby product appears to be just fine.
