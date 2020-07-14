It did not come as a surprise but the news was still hard to hear — the 2020 minor league baseball season would not be held due to COVID-19.
That news late last month could mean a delay in the development of Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee and James Madison product Shelton Perkins, a pair of promising right-handed pitchers in the farm system of the Baltimore Orioles.
“I kind of figured that was going to happen, just from seeing the news and how things were trending,” Perkins, 23, said of the season being called off. “I just didn’t see any way for us.”
But both pitchers feel confident they can continue to progress with workouts that are monitored by coaches in the Orioles’ farm system. Hanifee pitched at high Single-A Frederick of the Carolina League last season while Perkins made his debut at Ripken Stadium in Maryland with Aberdeen in the New York-Penn League.
Hanifee is still in touch on a weekly basis online with Justin Ramsey, the pitching coach for Single-A Delmarva last season in the Orioles’ system.
“They have kind of given us this time to work on what you need to work on,” Hanifee, 22, told the News-Record on Tuesday, “from a pitching standpoint to try and get those innings in somehow, some way. Obviously, it is not going to be in a game situation.”
“They mentioned the possibility of a fall league in either Florida or Arizona. But obviously, right now, those two places are not very safe,” added Hanifee, a fourth-round pick out of TA by the Orioles in 2016. “I am not sure about the dates, if at all, but they are going to try and push for one.”
If there is no baseball until spring training of 2021, Hanifee feels he will be fine.
“I think I can handle it. There are a lot of resources I have available to me to make sure I get the most out of this time,” he said. “A lot of guys are in the same boat as I am, obviously, and you have to try and make the most of it.”
Hanifee works out daily at Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. This past winter Hanifee was throwing to catcher Ben Breazeale, who was in the area. But Breazeale, a product of Wake Forest, was released by the Orioles earlier this year.
Hanifee has now been able to throw some to Spotswood graduate Dylan Nicely, the regular catcher for Grottoes in the Rockingham County Baseball League. Hanifee has also been to a few RCBL games and has seen fellow TA product Justin Showalter of JMU pitch.
“I spend most of my time at Clover Hill. I don’t do much travel,” Hanifee said.
Perkins had been at his home in North Carolina but once the season was called off he headed to Harrisonburg. That allows him to train with some of his former JMU teammates and keep in touch with Jimmy Jackson, the pitching coach and associate head coach for the Dukes.
A North Carolina native, Perkins is also not deterred by the loss of the season. He posted an ERA of 2.04 last season in the New York-Penn League.
“It could possibly be a good thing,” said Perkins, drafted out of JMU by the Orioles in 2019. “I can ramp up and be more aggressive with my workouts.”
Perkins was one of three college pitchers from Virginia drafted by the Orioles in 2019 with the aid of scout Rich Morales. The others were from VCU and Randolph-Macon.
“I really didn’t have a lot of resources back home,” said Perkins, who grew up near Wilmington, N.C. “This may be where I spent the off-season. (Jackson) is awesome and he knows me inside and out.”
Perkins has been able to throw to Travis Reifsnider, a catcher from JMU who is playing for Broadway in the RCBL this summer.
Hanifee advanced to high Single-A Frederick in 2019 and was 9-10 with an ERA of 4.60 in 24 games, with 22 starts. He was the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week in early July. He has been ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Baltimore system at times.
Hanifee’s pitching coach last season at Frederick was Justin Lord, a former minor league pitcher with the Royals. Lord joined the Washington system after last season and was slated to be the pitching coach for the Nationals’ high Single-A team in the Carolina League in Fredericksburg.
“Despite what the numbers say, I thought he had a successful season,” Lord said earlier this year about Hanifee. “He got to a level he had not been challenged at before. He had to pitch a little bit different than he had in the past. The one thing I will say about Brenan: he is so much mature than his age in terms of preparation and in terms of daily routine. He takes his job very seriously.”
The minor league season being called off meant a delay in the coaching debut of Lorenzo Bundy in the New York Mets’ farm system. A former JMU star, Bundy has coached at the Major League level with several teams and was slated to be at Double-A Binghamton in the Eastern League this season. He last coached in the majors with the Marlins.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball,” said MiLB president and CEO Pat O’Conner in a statement last month when calling off the season. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
