The Atlantic Union Bank Center is open for business and the Harlem Globetrotters are in town to mark the first time James Madison’s $140 million arena could see crowds of more than a few hundred.
The Globetrotters, who began their touring basketball and entertainment show in 1925, returned to the road this summer after a COVID-19 hiatus. The visit to Harrisonburg - the show begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. - is part of a swing through Virginia which includes stops in Charlottesville, Winchester and Roanoke.
“We’re ready to start spreading the game again to our fans, especially the next generation,” said Barry Hardy, the Globetrotters vice president of player personnel and tour development said. “The players are showcasing their skills as ballers like you’ve never seen the Globetrotters before.”
JMU built the new 8,500-seat on-campus arena to replace the Convocation Center down the street and played its men’s and women’s basketball games inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center last season, but with COVID restrictions that limited attendance to 250 fans, many of those family and friends of the players and coaches.
But school officials announced over the summer its plans to open athletic facilities to full capacity for fans for the 2021-22 school year. The AUBC was also envisioned as a multipurpose facility that could host concerts, conventions and other touring shows to help offset operating costs.
At one point chart-topping country band Old Dominion, which traces its origins to Harrisonburg and JMU, was booked to play a homecoming show at the arena in 2020. That event was canceled and thus far the AUBC has only been used for basketball, graduations and other university functions.
Thursday’s Globetrotters exhibition is the first ticket-buying event fully open to the public since the school year began.
Jerry Venable, a basketball standout at Booker T. Washington in Staunton in the 1960s, played for the Globetrotters after a college career at Ferrum and Kansas State. He was inducted into the Ferrum Hall of Fame in 2018. He was drafted in the sixth round by the 76ers in 1970 and then played 13 years for the Globetrotters, according to the Ferrum athletic website.
