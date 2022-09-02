Harrisonburg (0-1) at John Handley (1-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last Meeting: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Harrisonburg)
John Handley last week: John Handley 42, Gainesville 7
Harrisonburg last week: Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 0
Notes: This rivalry dates back to 1922 with John Handley holding a 48-32 edge. ... The Judges have won three in a row over Harrisonburg. ... Handley running back Emmanuel "Manno" Lusca had a career-high three touchdowns in last week's win over Gainesville. ... Emerson Fusco added 103 rushing yards and a 44-yard touchdown reception for the Judges in their Week 1 win. ... Harrisonburg is in its second season under head coach Kyle Gillenwater. ... The Blue Streaks are seeking their first win over Handley since 2017. ... In the last three meetings against the Judges, Harrisonburg has been outscored 93-36. ... The Blue Streaks fell in a 26-0 hole by halftime last week and never recovered in a shutout loss.
Prediction: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 14
