Harrisonburg (0-2) at Millbrook (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Millbrook 34, Harrisonburg 33 (Sept. 14, 2012 in Winchester)
Millbrook last week: Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19
Harrisonburg last week: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
Notes: Millbrook has lost seven of its last eight, dating back to 2019. ... These two teams have not played since 2012. ... The Pioneers are giving up 51.5 points per game this season. ... Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown was 15-of-29 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 2 loss to Loudoun County. ... Pioneers receiver CJ Standen had five catches for 90 yards and caught both touchdowns. ... Harrisonburg is off to an 0-2 start for the third time in four seasons. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging just 6.5 points per game this season. ... Harrisonburg is in its first season under coach Kyle Gillenwater. ... The Blue Streaks are in the third game of a difficult five-game non-district schedule to start the season. ... Harrisonburg is giving up 29.5 points per game this year.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 27, Millbrook 24
