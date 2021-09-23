Harrisonburg (2-2) at William Fleming (0-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 21 (April 9, 2021 in Roanoke)
William Fleming last week: Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, William Fleming 28
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20
Notes: William Fleming is off to its worst start since 2018. ... The Colonels played the Blue Streaks in the Region 5D playoffs the past two seasons. ... William Fleming is giving up 35.3 points per game this year. ... The Colonels have never lost to Harrisonburg. ... William Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis was 17-of-25 passing for 147 yards and two scores in last week's loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... Colonels running back Nahshon Bonds had 14 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. ... Harrisonburg sophomore running back Aaron McAfee Jr. has 47 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown. ... Blue Streaks senior Tyrell Foster has 14 carries for 84 yards and two scores. ... HHS quarterback Keenan Glago has 416 yards of total offense and three touchdowns this season. ... The Blue Streaks have won back-to-back games with fourth-quarter rallies. ... Harrisonburg linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia has 21 tackles, including six tackles for loss. ... Harrisonburg receivers Kris Walker and J.J. Engle have combined for 12 catches for 157 yards and two scores.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 35, William Fleming 28
