Harrisonburg (2-3) at Staunton (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 58, Staunton 42 (Oct. 28, 2016 in Harrisonburg)
Staunton last week: Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13
Harrisonburg last week: William Fleming, 48, Harrisonburg 0
Notes: Staunton hasn't had a winning season since 2018. ... The Storm are averaging just 10.5 points per game over their past two contests, which were both lopsided losses. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby leads the Shenandoah District with 624 yards passing. ... Storm receiver Bucky Scott has 13 catches fo 351 yards and four scores. ... Staunton running back Malik McKenzie has 34 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns. ... Harrisonburg has lost four of its last five against Staunton. ... The Blue Streaks are coming off their first shutout loss since a 55-0 setback to Liberty-Bedford in 2014. ... Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago has 465 yards of total offense. ... HHS running back Aaron McAfee Jr. has 69 carries for 318 yards and a touchdown. ... Blue Streaks linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia leads the team with 26 tackles.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 38, Staunton 35
