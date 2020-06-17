Jack Hartman was a shortstop and third baseman when he arrived in New Market to play for the Rebels in 2017.
Now three years later, the Appalachian State product was one of just a handful of college right-handed pitchers taken last week in the Major League Draft. A closer, Hartman went in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hartman, 21, informed the News-Record this week he was not in the position to do an interview until he signs with the Pirates.
“Should be (soon) as they’re planning on bringing us to Pittsburgh as of right now,” he wrote in a text late Tuesday.
Hartman made a rapid rise after moving to the mound. He hit .267 in 45 games for Tallahassee Community College in 2017, then after a summer in the Valley Baseball League with New Market, he moved to pitcher at the College of Central Florida — but with limited success with an ERA of 6.55 in 2018.
He transferred to Division I Appalachian State and had an ERA of 4.98 in 20 games as a reliever in 2019. This past season he pitched in 10 games and had an ERA of 3.00 for Appy State.
Kyle Nicolas, 21, a former Charlottesville player in the VBL from 2017, was drafted out of Ball State in Indiana by the Miami Marlins as the 61st overall pick last week.
“It was really cool,” Nicolas told the Indianapolis Star. “That’s, kind of, just a dream becoming a reality.”
University of Tampa product Jacinto Arredondo, who played for New Market in 2018, signed as an NDFA with the Boston Red Sox.
“He had a funky delivery,” said Bruce Alger, the president and general manager of New Market.
“I got emotional,” Arredondo told MassLive.com about going undrafted. “Not like a mad emotion. It was just emotion because I knew my name (being) called, that was my dream. And I knew that it would have changed my life, my son’s life, my wife’s life. It would have been a big thing for us. ... But now with all this, I’m looking at it a different way. I’ve always worked with a chip on my shoulder and that’s how it’s always been. Of course, it hurts I didn’t get drafted.”
Other former Valley League players to sign as free agents this week, according to John Leonard in media relations with the VBL, were: Radford first baseman J.D. Mundy (Covington, 2018) with Baltimore; Auburn pitcher Ryan Watson (Front Royal, 2017) with Baltimore; Clemson outfielder Michael Green (Front Royal, 2018) with San Diego; Clemson pitcher Carson Spiers (Charlottesville, 2017) with Cincinnati; Columbus State first baseman Bryson Horne (Strasburg, 2019) with Atlanta; and Wake Forest infielder Will Simoneit (Staunton, 2018) with Oakland.
Mundy is from Roanoke and played for the Hokies of Virginia Tech before he transferred to Radford.
As for Hartman, the Pittsburgh scout that has followed the hard-throwing pitcher is Jerry Jordan — based in North Carolina.
The Pirates drafted two other college pitchers last week: Nick Garcia of Division III Chapman of California in the third round and Logan Hofmann of Northwestern State in Louisiana in the fifth round.
Pittsburgh also went with two high school pitchers, selecting Carmen Mlodzinksi as the 31st overall pick out of South Carolina and Jared Jones in the second round out of California.
The Baltimore Orioles took just one pitcher last week: Carter Baumler, from a high school in Iowa in the fifth round.
Last year the Orioles drafted pitcher Shelton Perkins out of James Madison in the 16th round. There were no Dukes taken this year and none from area high schools.
The MLB draft was 40 rounds in 2019 but only five this year — after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of high school, college and pro baseball in March. Brenan Hanifee, a former Turner Ashby standout, was taken in the fourth round by the Orioles in 2016.
Hanifee pitched last season for Single-A Advanced Frederick in the Carolina League and was in spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Orioles when the coronavirus shut down the game.
The scout that signed Perkins and Hanifee is Rich Morales, who has been based several years in Blacksburg. He is a former winner of Scout of the Year by the Orioles.
As for the Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions picked four pitchers last week in the draft and all from the college level. Cade Cavalli (Oklahoma) went in the first round, Cole Henry (LSU) in the second, Holden Powell (UCLA) in the third and Mitchell Parker (Texas junior college) in the fifth round.
NOTES: The only Virginia players drafted last week both played at Virginia Tech. Pitcher Ian Seymour went in the second round to Tampa Bay while catcher Carson Taylor was nabbed in the fourth round by the Dodgers ... This was the first time since 2016 that JMU did not have a player picked; no Dukes were chosen in 2013 or 2015 either. The last JMU product to play in the majors is pitcher Ryan Reid, part of the Pirates in 2013. Reid, a native of Maine, was drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round out of JMU in 2006 ... According to media reports Wednesday, it appears MLB and players may be close to an agreement to play part of a season.
