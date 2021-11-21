Coming off back-to-back losses, James Madison held off Hampton for a 78-60 victory Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU (2-2) appeared ready to cruise past an overmatched opponent, but had to regain some composure after the Pirates (1-4) briefly crawled back into it during the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of the progression,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m glad they got rewarded for trusting that part of the process. Overall as a group, I was really pleased. We outrebounded them, but I think we can get better at that. I thought we played as a team and took a step forward.”
Jamia Hazell had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for JMU while Spotswood High School product Steph Ouderkirk added her first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Kiki Jefferson added 13 points for the Dukes and Brianna Tinsley had 10 while shooting 100 percent from the field. Hampton guard Jermany Mapp scored 19 to lead Hampton.
Ouderkirk and Hazell in particular stepped up as foul trouble prevented Jefferson from dominating offensively quite like she had in previous games. JMU shot 42.4 percent from the field and knocked down 10 3-pointers.
“I’ve been in the gym, we’ve all been in the gym as a team,” Hazell said. “We’re a very skilled team and we can shoot well from the three. Especially, I think a big part of that was us moving the ball.”
The Dukes bounced back from a rough-shooting overtime setback Thursday night at Liberty. It was clear from the start Sunday JMU wasn’t suffering from the same kind of field goal woes back on its home court.
Hazell, the sophomore guard from Raleigh, N.C., knocked down two early 3-pointers and Brianna Tinsley came off the bench and hit back-to-back 3’s later in the half as JMU built a 16-point lead at intermission, despite All-CAA standout Kiki Jefferson sitting out a large chunk of the half after picking up two fouls.
JMU’s hot shooting from deep continued in the third quarter as Hazell struck again to give the Dukes a 46-23 lead less than three minutes into the second half.
But the game wasn’t without some frustration for the Dukes, who led by 24 late in the third quarter, only to see Hampton quickly cut the lead in half, aided by a technical foul called on Jefferson after she pushed a Pirate defender away during a deadball.
Hampton turned the technical into five points on the other end, part of a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter. But the Pirates never got closer than 10 points and two minutes after Jefferson’s technical, Hampton’s Tia Montagne was called for an intentional foul after shoving Jefferson.
A series of free throws by Jefferson helped the Dukes stretch the lead back to 18 points with five minutes to go before Ouderkirk made plays down the stretch to close it out.
“I don’t ever want anybody in foul trouble,” O’Regan said. “But this was a game to see what we do when she is in foul trouble. We went with a bigger lineup with Steph and they made that work. I thought Steph battled and I was really pleased with that.”
The Dukes return to action one last time before Thanksgiving when they play host to North Carolina Central on Wednesday.
Hampton 10 12 17 21 — 60
James Madison 19 19 20 20 — 78
HAMPTON (60) — Townsell 1 0-0 2, Young 4 5-6 13, Mapp 3 11-12 19, Buford 5 4-5 14, Reaves 0 3-4 3, Wooden 2 0-1 4, Nigatu 1 0-0 2, Montagne 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 23-28 60.
JAMES MADISON (78) — Goodman 2 1-3 5, Carodine 2 2-2 6, Green 2 1-3 6, Hazell 6 0-0 16, Jefferson 3 6-6 13, Neff 3 1-2 8, Ouderkirk 4 2-2 11, Tinsley 2 4-4 10, Williams 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 18-23 78.
3-Point Goals — Hampton 3 (Mapp 2, Montagne 1), James Madison 10 (Hazell 4, Tinsley 2, Green, Neff, Jefferson, Ouderkirk).
